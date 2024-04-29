F1 24 Gets First Gameplay Footage - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have released the first look at gameplay F1 24 in a video over 13 minutes long.

The gameplay video features five tracks - Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps, Circuit De Monaco, Silverstone Circuit, Lusail International Circuit, and Shanghai International Circuit.

View the gameplay video below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to ignite your passion for racing and get closer to the grid like never before with EA Sports F1 24, the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, and feel at one with the car with the latest handling and physics, powered by EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling.

Unleash Your Champion

Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport.

EA Sports Dynamic Handling

Get to grips with more authentic handling. The latest physics gives you more control over how your personal driving style impacts your car’s performance and race strategy.

F1 24 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 31.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

