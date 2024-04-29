Rumor: Xbox Working on Plans to Get Next Fallout Out 'Sooner Rather Than Later' - News

With the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime the video games have seen a boost in sales all over the world with nearly five million players in a single day and Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.

There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later."

"They're currently formulating plans on how to get the next Fallout, here for us, sooner rather than later," said Windows Central's Jez Corden.

Corden was asked who would develop the next Fallout game and he said "That’s what they’re talking about, from what I understand."

The main Fallout developer Bethesda released Starfield in September 2023 and is currently focused on developing The Elder Scrolls VI as its next game. Even if Fallout 5 if their next after The Elder Scrolls VI, the game won't be releasing until the next decade.

Microsoft does also own Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, so it is possible they could develop a new Fallout game. Another possibility is for Bethesda Game Studios to grow to a point to have a second team rather than just one.

The free next-generation update for Fallout 4 released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S last week, which adds Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and fixes, up to 60 frames per second and increased resolutions.

The Fallout games available on Steam have seen a boost in player count have all seen a boost in player count.

