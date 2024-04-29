Rumor: Xbox Working on Plans to Get Next Fallout Out 'Sooner Rather Than Later' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 766 Views
With the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime the video games have seen a boost in sales all over the world with nearly five million players in a single day and Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.
There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later."
"They're currently formulating plans on how to get the next Fallout, here for us, sooner rather than later," said Windows Central's Jez Corden.
Corden was asked who would develop the next Fallout game and he said "That’s what they’re talking about, from what I understand."
The main Fallout developer Bethesda released Starfield in September 2023 and is currently focused on developing The Elder Scrolls VI as its next game. Even if Fallout 5 if their next after The Elder Scrolls VI, the game won't be releasing until the next decade.
Microsoft does also own Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, so it is possible they could develop a new Fallout game. Another possibility is for Bethesda Game Studios to grow to a point to have a second team rather than just one.
The free next-generation update for Fallout 4 released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S last week, which adds Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and fixes, up to 60 frames per second and increased resolutions.
The Fallout games available on Steam have seen a boost in player count have all seen a boost in player count.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
They have a few options to get one out sooner than the 2035-2036 we are probably looking at if they wait until TES 6 is released to start on Fallout 5:
Obsidian starts on a new Fallout as soon as Avowed has released later this year. They could probably get one out by around 2029, 5 years after Avowed, maybe Holiday 2028 with 4 years of development if they really push it hard, but releasing a AAA with less than 5 years of development is much harder than it was in the past, and rushing it too much could lead to lots of bugs and lower reviews just like Fallout New Vegas.
Bethesda starts staffing up a 2nd main team at Bethesda so that TES 6 and Fallout 5 can be in development simultaneously, with either Todd Howard directing both at once, or Todd co-directing them both with others so that he can start training replacements for his eventual retirement. Would probably take them at least a year to staff up the team to a good size and then several more years of development with the full sized team, so probably 6 -7 years of total dev time, so release probably in 2030 or 2031.
- Find some new 3rd party studio to develop one, maybe fund one of the Fallout 4 modding teams to become a new studio, like the Fallout London one.
Totally agree with this. We are definitely at a point now where AAA releases are a 5 year dev cycle. In some cases, you can cut that down to 4 years but that is really more for direct sequels that rely a lot on the foundation of the previous title. Examples being God of War to God of War Ragnarok, or Spider-Man to Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Spider-Man 2 (each building off the previous gameplay and tech). Going from Avowed to a new Fallout, especially with that Fallout being built with the next-gen Xbox in mind I'm assuming, would not fall into that category haha
Could Obsidian use their resources from Outer Worlds? They should be working on 2 right now, so after Avowed is done should be working on that, they could adapt what they have made to a new Fallout (even if it's not 5) as a spin off?
Outer Worlds 2 is Rumored for 2025 and Avowed for 2024. They could start working on a FO game with the Avowed team in 2024, then consolidate those two teams temporarily to entirely focus on a FO spinoff that they can crank out in like 3 years because of how many devs will be on it, but this should only be done if Obsidian wants to do it.
Then they could split back out into two teams working on different things because by then Bethesda themselves will be working on FO 5.
Doesn't fix the long term problem of Bethesda not meeting demand enough, but it would get a FO game out sooner rather than later.
Supposedly Avowed and Outer Worlds 2 development has been going on at the same time, and Outer Worlds 2 has been said to not be too far behind Avowed in progress, so probably releasing 1 year apart. I'd say that they can go ahead and start on Fallout as soon as Avowed releases later this year, leaving behind a smaller team for Avowed patches and DLC, and then once Outer Worlds 2 releases, probably in 2025, they can also move over some devs from Outer Worlds 2 to Fallout, leaving behind a smaller team there as well for patches and DLC. Then by the time Obsidian's Fallout releases, TES 6 will be out and Bethesda would already be on Fallout 5, so Obsidian can then go back to working on their own IP, be it Avowed 2, Outer Worlds 3, or something else.
I like option 2 the best. While it means a longer wait for Fallout 5 in the short term, it means less of a wait going forward for future Bethesda games.
Only way I'd want Obsidian doing FO is if they prefer it over their own ips, which I doubt.
You make good points, here and above and I do always forget about how big Obsidian is as a team.
Yet tht last point I think might be the biggest. Simply, why make a Fallout when Todd won't even want you to when you can make your own new or existing IPs with your own creative freedom.
I've always thought it to be silly how Todd Howard wants to be the only one leading development on BGS's mainline titles. For how big the IPs are, they should have multiple teams on mainline projects.
Give it to Josh Sawyer and his team at Obsidian. They will do an excellent job.
A modern top-down Fallout please. Should be faster to make too
I would love if they could get InXile to develop a Fallout 1 remake, the Wasteland devs make perfect sense!
The most meaningless statement in history. Everything everyone has ever done as always wanted to complete something sooner than later.