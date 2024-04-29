Bloober Team is 'Very Confident' With Silent Hill 2 Remake - News

Bloober Team in its latest annual report said it is "very confident" on the remake of Silent Hill 2.

"We do not hide it internally or externally - this is the most important test of our actions," reads a translation of the report. "We are not only excited, but at the same time very confident about the final result."

The developer last November said it is "proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise" and "production is progressing smoothly." The team also asked "for a bit more patience."

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

Silent Hill 2 originally released for the PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan, and in Europe in November 2001. It would later see a release on the Xbox in December 2001 in North America and in 2002 in Japan and Europe, as well as PC in 2002 in North America and in Europe in 2003.

The folks at @BlooberTeam recently released their Annual Report with some interesting imagery and tidbits:



- In regards to Silent Hill 2 Remake: "We do not hide it internally or externally - this is the most important test of our actions. We are not only excited, but at the same… pic.twitter.com/E5hYQwGpNh — Will | Horror Game Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) April 26, 2024

