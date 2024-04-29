Tencent Increases Stake in Remedy to Nearly 15% - News

Tencent, the Chinese gaming publisher, has increased its stake in the Alan Wake and Control developer, Remedy Entertainment, to nearly 15 percent, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

The publisher now owns 2,005,716 shares in Remedy, which is equal to 14.8 percent of the total shares in the company. Tencent first purchased 3.8 percent of shares in Remedy in May 2021 and increased that number to 5.01 percent in November 2022.

Remedy in March said it wants a "more regular cadence of sequels" for Alan Wake and Control.

"With Alan Wake and Control we now have two established franchises, and our ambition is to grow them into franchises that have high brand recognition, steadily growing user base, more regular cadence of sequels and an ability to generate revenues and profits at a high level," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala at the time.

"The sales of Alan Wake 2 started well despite a competitive launch window and an overall exceptional number of great game launches throughout the year. Alan Wake 2, as a digital only release, had sold over 1 million units by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 making it the fastest selling Remedy game. I want to thank the development team for their incredible effort in getting Alan Wake 2 done."

