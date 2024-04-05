Report: Dragon Quest Executive Producer Yu Miyake Steps Down - News

Dragon Quest series executive producer Yu Miyake is stepping down from overseeing the franchise, according to a report from Bloomberg, who spoke with people familiar with the matter.

Miyake will remain at Square Enix, but will now head up the company's smartphone games, according to the sources.

This change is part of a large scale reorganization at Square Enix that took effect on April 1 as the company overhauls its games development pipeline now that it has a new President. The company plans to focus more on in-house AAA development and rely less on external developers.

While a replacement for Miyake to run the Dragon Quest series has yet to be picked, Yosuke Saito is said to be a strong candidate due to developing the NieR games.

The first Dragon Quest game released in 1986, which featured artwork from Akira Toriyma, who passed away last month. Toriyama is best known for creating Dragon Ball.

