Control Multiplayer Spin-Off Game Condor Enters Full Production

posted 8 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report revealed the Control multiplayer spin-off game, codename Condor, has entered full production.

"Codename Condor, a part of the Control franchise, moved to full production meaning it has reached the final development stage before a game is launched," reads the earnings report from Remedy. "Based on wide internal playtests, we can see that the core loop is engaging, and the game brings a unique Remedy angle to the genre."

Remedy earlier this year did buy all the rights to the Control IP from publisher 505 Games for €17 million, which is how much 505 Games invested in the development of Control 2 and the multiplayer spin-off game Condor.

505 Games will continue to be the publisher for Control until December 31, 2024. Remedy is looking to whether self-publish the Control games or to find a new publishing partner.

Control has been a hit for Remedy Entertainment having sold over four million units lifetime and generated approximately €100 million in revenue.

