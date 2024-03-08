Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Has Died - News

Akira Toriyama, who is best known for creating Dragon Ball, died on March 1st at the age of 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68," reads a statement from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Along with his work on manga and anime, he has many credits in the gaming industry. This includes designing the characters in the Dragon Quest series, character and setting designs in Chrono Trigger, character designs in Blue Dragon, and more.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

