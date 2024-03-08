Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Has Died - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 279 Views
Akira Toriyama, who is best known for creating Dragon Ball, died on March 1st at the age of 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma.
"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68," reads a statement from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo.
"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.
"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."
Along with his work on manga and anime, he has many credits in the gaming industry. This includes designing the characters in the Dragon Quest series, character and setting designs in Chrono Trigger, character designs in Blue Dragon, and more.
Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024
I've been a fan of DBZ and the Dragon Ball franchise since I was a kid. The franchise has had a huge impact on me. My online name TrunksWD comes from Future Trunks.
Rest in peace Akira Toriyama!
Legend.... sucks he didn't get to live to be 110. Honestly some people that contribute as much as him, should get rewarded with a well lived and long life.
His work has been a part of my life since I was 11 and played the very first Dragon Quest (titled as Dragon Warrior) on NES. That was about 6 or 7 years before Dragon Ball Z was first released outside of Japan. There was even a Dragon Quest anime that was partly localized that came on TV. It's sad to think that DQXII will be Toriyama's last DQ game.
My thoughts are out to his wife and his kids and grandkids.
This is very sad to hear. His work was very influential on the anime and manga industry. Dragonball Z was probably the first anime I saw as a kid which Kickstarted my love for anime. Lots of amazing games were also influenced by his work like the Dragon Quest games and Chrono Trigger.
R.I.P Toriyama and thank you for sharing your ideas with the world.
I have fond memories of watching the original Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT on Toonami as a kid. The franchise has had a huge impact on me as a person.
I'm thankful that Toriyama gave us a modern DB revival with Dragon Ball Super. I loved watching new Dragon Ball episodes weekly and seeing the new movies in theaters.
Dragon Ball Daima will be his last gift to us as he oversaw production of the series before his death.
Rest in peace, Toriyama.