Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the Japanese Charts, Winning Post 10 2024 Debuts

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 27,258 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 31, 2024.

Winning Post 10 2024 (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 12,845 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,733 units.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) is up one spot to second place with sales of 20,139 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place with sales of 10,432 units.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5) fell from second to fifth place with sales of 9,172 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in sixth place with sales of 8,163 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up from 10th to eighth place with sales of 6,618 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,411 units, and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 6,172 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 57,533 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,846 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,376 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 679 units, and the 3DS sold 6 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 27,258 (104,820) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 20,139 (84,785) [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 12,845 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,432 (5,768,608) [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 9,172 (77,764) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,163 (1,803,747) [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 6,733 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,618 (3,483,557) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,411 (7,729,183) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,172 (4,264,330)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 42,957 (6,958,780) PlayStation 5 – 18,272 (4,713,002) Switch Lite – 8,302 (5,793,705) Switch – 6,274 (19,755,912) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,574 (746,561) Xbox Series X – 938 (252,674) PlayStation 4 – 679 (7,925,339) Xbox Series S – 438 (306,446) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) -6 (1,192,906)

