Hollow Knight: Silksong Rated in South Korea - News

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been rated in South Korea, which was spotted by a user on Resetera.

This follows Microsoft launching a store page for the Xbox version of the game this week, as well as Xbox president Sarah Bond tweeting about the game being day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The game was delayed in May of 2023 from a first half of 2023 window to an unspecified time window.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read details on the game below:

As Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song. Captured and brought to this unfamiliar land, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure of bugs and heroes. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.

Key Features:

Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.

Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of nimble moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.

Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.

Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, unearth ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfill the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!

Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights – you must defeat them all with bravery and skill!

Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure.

Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.

