Arcade Racer NeoSprint Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer Headless Chicken have announced arcade racing game, NeoSprint, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Atari VCS.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Atari’s newest release, NeoSprint, has its roots in the Sprint series of arcade racing games from the late 70s. NeoSprint shifts from the original’s 2D to 3D isometric tracks, and injects some serious single-screen racing fun for up to eight players. There’s tons of gameplay across Campaign, Grand Prix, Obstacle Course and Time Trial modes, and building and sharing tools let you share your tracks and compete for the fastest times with players around the world.

NeoSprint is a passion project, conceived by Atari’s long-serving art director John Kauderer and developed by the Costa Rican-based studio Headless Chicken. Sprint 2 is a worthy-addition to the Sprint series bloodline and that is sure to satisfy speed demons and architects alike.

NeoSprint was exclusively introduced as an early-access game on the Atari VCS during development. The team used feedback from the VCS community to refine and finesse many aspects of the game.

Isometric Arcade Action – Precise controls with an arcade feel makes NeoSprint gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master. Learn the intricacies of drifting and drafting to pull ahead across a dazzling array of pre-made and player-created racetracks.

Robust Track-Building and Sharing – Design twisting, turning tracks with a deep, customizable track builder. Build ramps, jumps, banks and more with easy-to-use drop and click track segments, and add an even more of a personal touch with scenery and decorations to make your track stand out. Choose from one of four different biomes—forest, desert, winter, and city—when building tracks, and group together or mix and match in your circuits. Easy-to-use tools allow you to share your tracks—-and try out tracks posted by other players.

A Lineup Built for Speed

Featuring nice different car types, from muscle to sports cars, all with unique speed, acceleration and handling. Each car is customizable with different colors and Atari-themed decals. Create your dream car and get racing!

It’s a Career

In the solo Campaign Mode, challenge eight unique AI rivals in NeoSprint‘s to be the circuit’s best driver. Travel through multiple Cups with increasingly difficult tracks. As you progress, unlock new decorations and car liveries.

Alternate Game Modes

With Grand Prix mode you can build circuits from your own tracks, download tracks created by other players, or mix them together. Obstacle Courses and Time Trials provide hours of racing fun after completing the Campaign.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles