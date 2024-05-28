Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 Set for May 30 - News

Marvelous announced the Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 will take place on May 30 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube here.

The showcase will be 30 minutes long and features the latest news on games developed and operated by Marvelous. This includes games for consoles, PC, mobile, and arcade.

