Xbox Working on an AI Chatbot - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft is working on an AI-powered chatbot for Xbox that will be used to automate support tasks, according to sources who spoke with The Verge and confirmed by Microsoft.

The sources stated Microsoft is testing an "embodied AI character" that animates when responding to Xbox support queries. This is part of an effort inside the company to apply AI to the Xbox platform and services.

The report from The Verge says "the Xbox AI chatbot is connected to Microsoft’s support documents for the Xbox network and ecosystem, and can respond to questions and even process game refunds from Microsoft’s support website."

"We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text," reads a statement from Haiyan Zhang, the general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, sent to The Verge.

"The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles