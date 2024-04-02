Xbox Working on an AI Chatbot - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 327 Views
Microsoft is working on an AI-powered chatbot for Xbox that will be used to automate support tasks, according to sources who spoke with The Verge and confirmed by Microsoft.
The sources stated Microsoft is testing an "embodied AI character" that animates when responding to Xbox support queries. This is part of an effort inside the company to apply AI to the Xbox platform and services.
The report from The Verge says "the Xbox AI chatbot is connected to Microsoft’s support documents for the Xbox network and ecosystem, and can respond to questions and even process game refunds from Microsoft’s support website."
"We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text," reads a statement from Haiyan Zhang, the general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, sent to The Verge.
"The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages."
So, one would ask why they don't using AI to do DLSS style upsampling. Why use it to make a Chatbox? Well, consider the following:
The Xbox Series X has 47 TOP of AI power. This puts it just below a 2060. This also implies that Microsoft could add in upscaling to the Series X. For comparison, The PS5 has 0 (as far as I know) and the PS5 Pro has 300 TOPs which puts it between a 3090 and a 3090 TI. Interestingly enough, DLSS works fine on a 2060 with 52 TOPs. So, it is at least curious why Microsoft picks an AI chatbot to just the power of the Series X.
I think whats more likely is that Microsoft was banking on AMD to present some sore of AI assisted FSR a la PSSR. But we know how far behind AMD is in terms of AI compared to Nvidia. Perhaps Microsoft just wanted to say that some sort of AI was running on Xbox and this is their ticket. I don't know why anyone would want to talk to their Xbox but at least they can brag about it and for Microsoft, I think bragging rights is the most important thing.
I would better they work on AI to integrate in game for better and dynamic NPC interaction.
Like devs would give NPC backgrounds, Common & specific knowledge, relation with other NPC which they would use to generate answer for players etc... instead of giving them the standard list of choice.
Who is it to say they are not. An AI chat bot is probably way easier and further along than dynamic AI in a video game. I believe such a thing would need to be built from the ground up within a game which probably will not be the case with a lot of games already to far along to take advantage of it.
For......what purpose? lol
To increase profit margins, reduce jobs, improve customer service, pay less labor charges, since there will be no more attendants, in short, reduce costs, maximize profits and optimize processes.
If you are young, you should seriously consider your desired profession as it can be replaced by artificial intelligence. The company is not wrong, but it is something sad.
The same thing as we use it today. Either to automate task, find stuff or do stuff we want. Will depend on how good the integration is.