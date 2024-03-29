Square Enix Releases Inside Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Four-Part Series - News

Square Enix has released a four-part series for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth called "Inside Final Fantasy VII Rebirth."

"In this four-part documentary series, dive deep into the creation of this new, standalone RPG with candid insights and never-before-heard stories from a lineup of the series’ directors, artists, designers, and voice talent," reads the press release from Square Enix. "This series offers fans and newcomers a backstage pass to hear secrets about the game’s vast and vibrant world, the powerful bonds between party members and the rich, multi-faceted stories and quests that await in this legendary adventure."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available now for the PlayStation 5.

View the four-part series below:

