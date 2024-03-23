Stride: Fates Headed to PS VR2 - News

Developer Joy Way announced the virtual reality parkour game, Stride: Fates, is in development for the for PlayStation VR2. A release date was not given.

The game first released for Quest 2 and 3 in November 2023.

Meet your fate.

Raised in the slums of dystopian Airon City, at the very bottom of the food chain, you got a golden ticket out.

To survive and climb the ladder in elite police forces of SkyChase, you will have to deal with power shifts in gangs, dirty family feuds, corporate secrets, forbidden tech and much more. Your fate is bound with other motley characters in this story. Will you accept the destiny or fight against it?

Feel Like a Parkour Spec-Ops Officer

Climb buildings, vault through windows, and slide down cables with lightning speed.

Explore open locations under the watch of snipers and drones.

Feel the thrill of close-quarters combat with tactical shooter gameplay.

shooter gameplay. Use your gadgets and hacking skills to outwit thugs and corporates.

From dirty slums to affluent skyscrapers, you will visit many places to enjoy the view and challenge your reflexes in action-packed gameplay.

Technological Leap

Reworked Stride Engine offers advanced levels of graphics, physics, and interactivity on standalone virtual reality.

We’ve refined every aspect of the original Stride. When you run, battle, interact with characters, or solve puzzles, you can expect a major leap in technology.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

