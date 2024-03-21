PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in February, Helldivers 2 Best-Selling Game - Sales

posted 12 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in February 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of February 4 to March 2.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition had its highest unit share total ever in February, counting for a little over a third of all PS5 sales. The Digital Edition started becoming more widely available in December 2023.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.

All three consoles dropped by a minimum of 19 percent in terms of revenue with the Xbox Series X|S confirmed as the console to drop the least and was the "best performer relative to other platforms."

Overall spending on video games in February was up two percent year-on-year from $4.64 billion to $4.71 billion. Spending on video game content increased five percent from $3.96 billion to $4.15 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 30 percent from $498 million to $349 million. Spending on accessories increased 25 percent from $175 million to $219 million.

"Projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories grew 2% in Feb vs YA, to $4.7B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "17% growth in Mobile content spending vs YA helped offset a 30% drop in hardware."

Piscatella added, "To go along with the growth in Mobile, February 2024 consumer spending in the PC, Cloud and Non-Console VR content segment increased by a high single-digit percentage when compared to a year ago, while both the Console as well as the Subscription content segments declined."

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of February in terms of dollar sales, while the PS5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller is the best-selling accessory of 2024.

Helldiver 2 debuted as the best-selling game of February 2024 and is already the best-selling game of 2024. Launch month dollar sales for the game are the seventh highest ever achieved for a game published by Sony in the US. Nearly 60 percent of sales came from the Steam version.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted in second place and is the fourth best-selling game of 2024. The Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack debuted in eighth place and 16th place for the year.

Skull and Bones debuted in fourth place and is the ninth best-selling game of 2024. Mario vs. Donkey Kong debuted in 11th place, however, it should be noted this does not include digital sales.

Fortnite was number one on the monthly active users charts on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Call of Duty HQ came in second on both platforms.

Dead Island 2 after releasing on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in February without an announcement jumped from the 121st most played game on Xbox Series X|S in January to eighth in February.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for February 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in February 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in February 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in February 2024:

