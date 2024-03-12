Sophia the Traveler Releases April 11 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Thermite Games and developer Memo Gogo announced the hand-painted hidden object game, Sophia the Traveler, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 11 for $8.99 / €8.79.

Nintendo eShop pre-orders will open on March 21. It will also be available for 10 percent off at launch.

"In crafting this game, we spent years virtually exploring every inch of Venice through Google Maps and travel books, just to accurately recreate this romantic city," said Memo Gogo’s Janalyn and Leo. "And now, we can’t wait to let Sophia the Traveler take all of our players to experience Venice’s magic firsthand, even if they haven’t had the chance to visit."

Sophia the Traveler is developed by a loving couple who have never actually been to Venice in person, but managed to “rebuild” the entire Venice based on travel books and Google maps in the digital world. Taking inspiration from the beloved puzzle book series Where’s Wally?, Sophia the Traveler seamlessly blends captivating hidden object gameplay with expansive in-game maps teeming with captivating details, taking players to the vibrant City of Water, that is rendered in a distinctive hand-painted art style.

Immerse yourself in the fascinating hand-painted Venice across 10 meticulously designed stages. Explore a world brought to life by over 1800 unique character assets and more than 300 sets of dynamic animations. With over 100 sequence animations and an array of captivating sound effects, the game offers incredibly immersive experience.

Delight in the challenge presented by expansive stage maps, while marveling at the intricacies of over 100 European buildings, including 8 iconic Venetian landmarks. Let yourself be transported as nearly 300 integrated sound effects breathe life into the bustling streets and tranquil canals of Venice.

Join Sophia the Traveler in this delightful hidden object adventure, traverse through winding water alleyways of Venice, uncovering hidden secrets and quirky Easter eggs amidst the iconic buildings and bustling crowds. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure that captures the essence of Venice like never before!

