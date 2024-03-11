Forza Motorsport Update 6 Out Now - Changes the Car Progression - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Turn 10 Studios have released Update 6 for Forza Motorsport.

Update 6 for Forza Motorsport makes changes to the Car Progression, improves the experience, fixes bugs, and more.

CAR PROGRESSION With the changes coming to Car Progression in Forza Motorsport Update 6, you will have the freedom to equip the parts you want to install on your car regardless of Car Level. The first change is to remove the level restriction on performance parts, making them all available at Car Level 1. This allows players to install parts in any order they wish, regardless of Car Level. Whether it's engine swaps, race tires, or body kits, you will have the freedom to build cars your way.

Secondly, players can use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points when exiting the upgrade screen at a ratio of 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points. This change gives you a choice to immediately upgrade your car using Credits, or if you're saving your Credits, you can earn Car Points for upgrades through car leveling as before. GAME IMPROVEMENTS AND RELEASE NOTES We continue to optimize and improve the overall stability of Forza Motorsport. Update 6 introduces new fixes and experience improvements, including additional lighting options for the Livery Editor to help players see how their designs look in different conditions. Following the addition of Daytona to our track list in Update 4, we’ve heard your feedback and have changed the pit lane exit to address track-rejoin collisions and more closely reflect the track as it is used in real life events.

This update also introduces 8 new music tracks to the game, composed by Kaveh Cohen and Michael Nielsen, and Peter Holmstrom, and these will be played while you’re in the Homespace. Below you will find a snapshot of the other fixes and improvements in Update 6. Head on over to Forza Support to find the full release notes. Improved Drivatar AI behaviors at the beginning of races to reduce mid-field collisions and breakaway drivers at race start through Turn 1. [1728001, 1663637]

Rewind is now available to use at race start and after one or more Drivatar AI crosses the finish line before the player. [1577801, 1269413]

Fixed a crash when entering Private Multiplayer lobbies. [1711214, 1712940, 1692800]

Fixed a hard lock when transitioning from Race Results to Race Rewards after a race has been completed. [1709973]

On PC, VRAM usage estimates for many graphics settings have been updated to be more accurate. [1593495]

Fixed an issue where cars wrongly sampled Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion leading to flicker. [1689343]

As previously shared in our Update 5 blog, Update 6 will not include a track however our next track release is scheduled for Update 7, expected to be available in April. Spotlight cars are featured in the Showroom every week, available for you to acquire with a 30% discount using in-game credits. These cars can be used in the new Combustion Tour, as well as Spotlight Series events in Featured Multiplayer and Rivals.

SPOTLIGHT CAR DISCOUNT STARTS DISCOUNT ENDS 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC Apr. 10 4pm PT / Apr. 11 12am UTC

Forza Motorsport VIP Members will also get an exclusive 15% discount on the 1993 McLaren F1 in the Showroom for a limited time. Get ready to step behind-the-wheel of four new deliveries coming to Car Pass holders in Update 6. Here is your Forza Motorsport Car Pass calendar for the next 4 weeks:

CAR PASS CAR RELEASE 1983 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC 2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC 2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC 1986 Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC

Car Pass includes 30 new-to-Motorsport cars with one released every week until Car Pass is complete. Get Car Pass today in the Forza Motorsport Deluxe and Premium Editions. NEW CAREER TOUR – COMBUSTION TOUR Engines come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and configurations. The Combustion Tour is where you will experience first-hand how the number of cylinders found in an engine is foundational to delivering its power.

Discover small-sized engines with remarkable power output in 4 Cylinder Furies. Explore iconic 6-cylinder cars that epitomize enthusiast motoring in Super Sixes. Go back in time and immerse yourself in the golden era of Detroit muscle with V8 Heritage. Finally, master an elite class of engines that defy convention in V10 Titans. Spotlight cars featured in the Combustion Tour allow you to experience the true potential of these engines. Get ready to race in the 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C, 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, and 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4.

COMBUSTION TOUR STARTS SPOTLIGHT CAR 4 Cylinder Furies Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C Super Sixes Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II V8 Heritage Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC 1969 Dodge Charger R/T V10 Titans Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

Series within the Combustion Tour do not have to be completed in a particular week – you have until April 24, 2024, to finish this latest Featured Tour. Spotlight cars are available at a discount for the week during which they are featured.

Complete the Combustion Tour to earn the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster – an ultra-exclusive hypercar with exceptional performance from its 7.3-liter V12 delivering 678 horsepower. OPEN CLASS TOUR – ENGINE CYLINDERS With each update to Forza Motorsport, the Open Class Tour gets refreshed with new events and a new reward car.

Open Class Tour is where you can continue the journey of your favorite cars. Cars that you’ve already built in a different Builders Cup series can be further levelled up and upgraded in the Open Class Tour. In Update 6, cylinder count is king in this unique twist on the Open Class Tour with Drivatars racing cars ranging from modest to high-performance engines.

All 4 refreshed Open Class Tour series (C, B, A, S) will be available on March 13. Your reward for completing all four of these series before April 10, 2024, will be the 2010 Ferrari 599XX with its screaming V12 engine! FEATURED MULTIPLAYER – SPEC AND OPEN SERIES In Featured Multiplayer, new variations in the Open Series combine class restrictions with engine cylinder counts. Engine swaps change the number of cylinders your car has under the hood, so experiment with different builds and tuning setups to find the perfect balance on the track.

Week 1 challenges you to build A class cars with 4-cylinder engines, followed by S class cars with 6-cylinder engines in Week 2. Then in Week 3 tune your favorite A class cars with 8 cylinders before maximizing power and performance with S class cars and 12-cylinder engines in Week 4! Over in the Spec Series, get ready for the BMW M3 Spec Series, Forza P2 Series, Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series, and Early LMP Series.

Here’s a look at your Featured Multiplayer calendar of upcoming events for Update 6:

SPEC SERIES OPEN SERIES SPOTLIGHT SERIES STARTS ENDS BMW M3 Spec Series 4 Cylinder Series (A Class), D Class Series 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC Forza P2 Series 6 Cylinder Series (S Class), B Class Series 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series 8 Cylinder Series (A Class), C Class Series 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC Early LMP Series 12 Cylinder Series (S Class), E Class Series 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC Apr. 10 4pm PT / Apr. 11 12am UTC

BMW M3 Spec Series – March 13-20 The first generation of the legendary M3, the E30 model, continued BMW’s long tradition of racing success with outstanding power and near perfect balance. Forza P2 Series – March 20-27 Sharing many advanced, tech-savvy features with their P1 siblings, P2 Prototypes accommodate design limitations to lower production costs but keep driving excitement maximized. Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series – March 27 – April 3 Reignite Le Mans’ greatest rivalries racing the most recognizable, most dominant cars of the 1960s and early 70s. Early LMP Series – April 3-10 Starting in 1992, LMP prototype class racing returned some open cockpit, single seaters to the top tier of endurance racing. All dates/times are 4pm PST on date listed or 12am UTC on following date. Set your fastest lap times across several thrilling new Rivals events in Forza Motorsport Update 6.

Challenge your skills and precision in the new Featured Spec Rivals. Choose from any Forza GT division car and bring it to Silverstone GP circuit to join the Forza GT Rivals Leaderboard. This event uses the same vehicle ruleset as the Forza GT Spec Series in Featured Multiplayer with cars that have all been pre-tuned for optimal competition, however they can be further tuned to suit each individual driver. Calling all VIP Members! Race the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition on the Daytona Sports Car Circuit in rainy weather conditions and post your fastest times on the Daytona Drizzle leaderboard.

Every week there is also a new Rivals featuring that week’s Spotlight car. Get started in the 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C at Yas Marina North Corkscrew during Week 1, the 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II at Suzuka East for Week 2, the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T at Eaglerock Speedway Oval for Week 3, and finally the 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 at Catalunya National Circuit Alt during Week 4. Here’s the Forza Motorsport Rivals calendar for Update 6:

RIVALS EVENT CAR TRACK STARTS ENDS Spec Division – Forza GT Any Forza GT Division Car Silverstone – GP Circuit Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC Apr. 10 4pm PT / Apr. 11 12am UTC *VIP – Daytona Drizzle 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition Daytona – Sports Car Circuit Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC Apr. 10 4pm PT / Apr. 11 12am UTC Spotlight – Alfa Romeo 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C Yas Marina – North Corkscrew Mar. 13 4pm PT / Mar. 14 12am UTC Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC Spotlight – Nissan 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Suzuka – East Mar. 20 4pm PT / Mar. 21 12am UTC Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC Spotlight – Dodge 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Eaglerock – Oval Mar. 27 4pm PT / Mar. 28 12am UTC Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC Spotlight – Lamborghini 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Catalunya – National Circuit Alt Apr. 3 4pm PT / Apr. 4 12am UTC Apr. 10 4pm PT / Apr. 11 12am UTC

*VIP Rivals events require VIP Membership, available in the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle, sold separately.

