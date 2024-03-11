Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 344 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 3, 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has debuted in second place, while the Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack debuted in third place.

Pacific Drive in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up three spots to fifth place. Horizon Zero Dawn re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and NBA 2K24 fell from third to seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down from fifth to eighth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is down three spots to ninth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - NEW Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack - NEW Pacific Drive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Horizon Zero Dawn NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles