NS Best-Seller, Sales Drop for NS, PS5, and XS - Japan Hardware Estimates for February 2024

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 211,407 units sold for February 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 32.33 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 160,567 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.35 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,234 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.56 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,507 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 25,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 9,000 units. PS4 sold 135,992 units for the month of February 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 817 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 9,675 units (-4.4%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 206,463 (-56.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 15,669 units (-60.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 1,814 units (-34.1%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up down by nearly 72,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 59,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 0.49 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.38 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.02 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for February 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 211,407 (32,330,172) PlayStation 5 - 160,567 (5,346,958) Xbox Series X|S - 10,234 (564,766) PlayStation 4 - 3,507 (9,672,819)

Weekly Sales:

Japan February 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 49,558 PlayStation 5 - 40,754

Xbox Series X|S - 3,101 PlayStation 4 - 942

Japan February 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 48,407 PlayStation 5 - 38,223 Xbox Series X|S - 1,655 PlayStation 4 - 472

Japan February 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 50898 Switch - 33511 Xbox Series X|S - 3,120 PlayStation 4 - 366

Japan March 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 62,544 Switch - 48,079 Xbox Series X|S - 2,358 PlayStation 4 - 1,727

