Midnight Ghost Hunt Arrives March 21 for PC

posted 1 hour ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Vaulted Sky Games announced Midnight Ghost Hunt will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21 for $19.99.

"We are beyond excited to finally bring Midnight Ghost Hunt out of Early Access into the hands of our players," said Vaulted Sky Games creator and lead developer Sam Malone. "This two-year Early Access period has given us a fantastic opportunity to really listen to everyone’s comments and opinions and make some great changes. We’re now super proud of where we have the game for its 1.0 launch. Existing fans will love the 1.0 update, and we hope to see new faces join the hunt!"

Coffee Stain Publishing producer Robin Cederholm added, "Working on Midnight Ghost Hunt has been an incredible process to be a part of and we’ve been so impressed by the work of Sam and our great development partners who’ve all worked hard and contributed to making this game what it is today. All the love and effort poured into this project for the past two years and several years before the Early Access launch has been a wild roller coaster for everyone. It’s great that we can now finally celebrate that the game is launching fully."

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a ghostly multiplayer hide-and-seek game!

Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic four-versus-four struggle between the living and the dead.

Tongue-in-Cheek Hide-and-Seek

As a Ghost, conceal yourself inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters… but when their backs are turned, turn the environment against them with telekinetic bombardment. No chair, lamp, or grandfather clock is innocent in this hijinks-heavy frenzy.

Midnight Mayhem

The fun isn’t over yet…when the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Hunters become the Hunted. The tables turn and Ghosts become supercharged, giving Hunters a limited amount of time to survive their vengeful wrath.

Murderous Four-versus-Four Multiplayer

Play together and communicate with your team and ensure a triumphant victory, giving each other pointers on the paths enemies tend to tread. Create synergies with your team’s abilities to outthink and outwit your opponents.

Harness Supernatural Abilities

The restrictions of reality don’t apply to Ghosts, of course. Claim your supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even hide in plain sight by masquerading as a Hunter’s doppelgänger! Ghostly Perks include avoiding traps with Untrappable, seeing nearby Hunters through walls with Perception, and extended possess range with Ghostly Reach.

Armed and Ready

Hunters must choose their weapons from a full range of hi-tech gadgets designed to cast out Ghosts from our plane of existence. Detect ghostly presences with the Spectrophone, Radar and Pathfinder, capture them with a Trap, and suck up their spectral remains with the Vacuum—or just blast them to smithereens with the Spectral Cannon, sledgehammers, harpoons, salt-spewing shotguns, and more. Hunters can also select Perks to give them a special boost. Choose from Lightweight’s extra burst of speed, Healing Aura’s health-replenishing capabilities and a host of other powers to get ahead of the game.

A Bevy of Blood-Curdling Maps

Explore an array of unsettling settings, including an abandoned theatre, eerie mansion and cursed pirate ship. Each location brings with it different tactical considerations and items to throw about… as well as varying opportunities to play tricks on your opponents.

