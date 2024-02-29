Age of Empires Franchise Tops 50 Million Players - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer World’s Edge announced the the real-time strategy franchise, Age of Empires, has surpassed 50 million players.

"50 million players means even more wololos, castles, and sheep to scout — the Age community has been busy this past year!," reads a tweet from the official Age of Empires Twitter account.

The developer also revealed there have been 200 million wololos, 350 million castles built, and 1.5 billion sheep to scout.

The first Age of Empires was released in 1997, while the most recent new release, Age of Empires IV, launched in 2021. The next entry in the series, Age of Mythology: Retold, will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

50 million players means even more wololos, castles, and sheep to scout — the Age community has been busy this past year! 🐑 pic.twitter.com/xngEbzYN4R — Age of Empires (@AgeOfEmpires) February 29, 2024

