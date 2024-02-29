Age of Empires Franchise Tops 50 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 318 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer World’s Edge announced the the real-time strategy franchise, Age of Empires, has surpassed 50 million players.
"50 million players means even more wololos, castles, and sheep to scout — the Age community has been busy this past year!," reads a tweet from the official Age of Empires Twitter account.
The developer also revealed there have been 200 million wololos, 350 million castles built, and 1.5 billion sheep to scout.
The first Age of Empires was released in 1997, while the most recent new release, Age of Empires IV, launched in 2021. The next entry in the series, Age of Mythology: Retold, will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.
We put together some fun in-game metrics for the series in 2023, including the five most-played civs from #AgeIIDE, #AgeIII, and #AgeIV! #NewYearNewAge— Age of Empires (@AgeOfEmpires) February 29, 2024
50 million players means even more wololos, castles, and sheep to scout — the Age community has been busy this past year! 🐑 pic.twitter.com/xngEbzYN4R
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
One of the GOAT franchises! Just the theme song alone is one of the most recognizable in gaming history. Hard to believe it went from being a dead IP to probably a top 3 IP for Xbox imo.
Can't wait for Age of Mythology: Retold!
That's probably the order by number of players. AoE II, AoE IV, AoE III.
Most likely. AoE II is still by far the most popular in the series. The DE has been out for over 4 years now and never once to this day dipped below 10,000 concurrent players just on Steam! lol there's a reason why it's about to receive its 6th expansion since the DE released!
I know I'm in the minority, but I love AoE III the most in the mainline series xD
Seriously! Idk if it’s because the DE of AoE 1 released before World’s Edge was established but they refuse to acknowledge it lol.
Only way they do is the Return to Rome expansion in AoE 2’s DE that includes all of AoE 1’s civilizations. You just can’t play that games campaigns. Probably will eventually with another expansion lol