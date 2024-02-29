Grand Theft Auto VI Developer Rockstar Asks Devs to Return to the Office Full-Time - News

Rockstar Games has asked its employees to return to the office full-time in the beginning of April, according to report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The report states Rockstar head of publishing Jenn Kolbe told employees the company plans to end hybrid working for productivity and security reasons, and believes there are "tangible benefits" for working in the office.

"Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game," said Kolbe in an email sent to employees.

Rockstar Games is focused on developing Grand Theft Auto VI, which will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. The first trailer for GTAVI quickly became the number one trending video on YouTube and topped 100 million views in about a day and a half. The trailer as of the time of writing has 178 million views.

