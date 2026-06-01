Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Set Launches September 16 - News

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The Pokemon Company has announced the Pokémon 30th anniversary Trading Card Game set will launch worldwide on September 16.

Every 30th Celebration expansion booster pack will include one of 30 unique Pikachu foil cards. Each has been illustrated by a different article and a new rarity will debut with the set - Futuristic Rares. Mew and Mewtwo are the first two Pokémon to have the new rarity and feature new visuals illustrated by renowned Japanese artist Yoshirotten.

"Each Futuristic rare card will depict Pokémon in striking artwork evocative of hope toward an unknown future," said The Pokemon Company.

The company added, "Classic cards included in Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration booster packs will not be legal for play in the Standard format but are eligible in formats that allow the original prints of these cards."

Classic cards from the original base set will also be reprinted as part of the set.

View the announcement trailer for the 30th Celebration expansion below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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