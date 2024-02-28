Insomniac Games Calls Layoffs an 'Unprecedented Moment' - News

/ 987 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it it is laying off eight percent of its staff or about 900 employees. Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, and more have been confirmed to have been hit with layoffs.

Insomniac Games has now released a statement on the layoffs at the studio, calling it an "unprecedented moment."

"Like several other teams across SIE and PlayStation Studios, Insomniac Games was impacted by yesterday's layoffs," reads the statement from Insomniac Games. "There are no sufficient words to express our feelings about it. This is a solemn and unprecedented moment for our studio.

"We are focusing our energy on helping everyone affected through this challenging time. For those who are hiring, there are great people seeking new roles who made important contributions to Insomniac's history. We're extremely grateful for them and they will be missed."

Insomniac Games was founded in 1994 and acquired by PlayStation Studios in 2019.The studio is best known for developing the recent Marvel's Spider-Man games, the original PlayStation Spyro the Dragon games, the Ratchet & Clank series, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles