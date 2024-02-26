New Report Claims Switch 2 Releases in March 2025 - News

There were recent rumors claiming Nintendo is now aiming to release the successor the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025 with one source saying the release window is so Nintendo could prepare a stronger first-party line-up for the console.

Nikkei is now reporting Nintendo will launch the Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2025. The report claims Nintendo "prioritized securing initial stock of successor machines and the lineup of popular software at the time of release."

Nintendo is also working on "measures to prevent resale" and in an attempt to stop scalpers.

Nikkei did state the release date for the Switch 2 could happen after March 2025. This depends on the amount of stock available and how much software is ready to go.

Nintendo's share price did fall 8.8 percent following reports of the Switch 2 being pushed back to early 2025.

Nintendo has shipped 139.36 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2023, while 1,200.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. The Switch is the third best-selling video game console of all time.

