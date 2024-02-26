New Report Claims Switch 2 Releases in March 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 805 Views
There were recent rumors claiming Nintendo is now aiming to release the successor the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025 with one source saying the release window is so Nintendo could prepare a stronger first-party line-up for the console.
Nikkei is now reporting Nintendo will launch the Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2025. The report claims Nintendo "prioritized securing initial stock of successor machines and the lineup of popular software at the time of release."
Nintendo is also working on "measures to prevent resale" and in an attempt to stop scalpers.
Nikkei did state the release date for the Switch 2 could happen after March 2025. This depends on the amount of stock available and how much software is ready to go.
Nintendo's share price did fall 8.8 percent following reports of the Switch 2 being pushed back to early 2025.
Nintendo has shipped 139.36 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2023, while 1,200.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. The Switch is the third best-selling video game console of all time.
Thanks, The Verge.
Nintendo simultaneously going for the PS2 lol. An extra year of the Switch being Nintendo's only console on the market should get it past that finish line!
Do you think they (Sony) would if Nintendo prematurely claimed the best console ever title? Sony comes out and says "well actually we shipped 15x.xx million PS2 consoles back in the day" haha
I would love for Sony to do that. However, I'm not counting on it. Though, I do think IF the PS2 hit 160M they would have announced that. Doing some math there is a range of what the PS2 most likely sold, which we have it at the lower end.
Whenever their launch games are ready for it. They don't want to release it with a few games.
8 year long generation for the Switch. Is this Nintendo's longest ever generation?
It's their longest home console generation, previous longest gap was NES to SNES at 7 years. It's only their 2nd longest handheld generation though, longest is Gameboy which was on the market for 9 years before Gameboy Color released.
While I personally agree that the Gameboy Color was a next gen Gameboy and not a just a mid-gen refresh like Nintendo makes it out to be. The Gameboy Color by Nintendo was considered to be just a mid-gen interation and not a new gen, so in reality the Gameboy didn't receive a successor until 12 years after it launched when the GBA released, making it the video game console with the longest lifespan without a successor.
Nope. Game Boy to Game Boy Color was longer. And if you don't count GBC, Game Boy Advance took about 12 years after the Game Boy.
8 years exactly would be on par with Microsoft's longest gen, 2005 to 2013.
8 years is more than Sony or Sega ever had. And even Atari 5200 was sandwiched between 2600 and 7800.