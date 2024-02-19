Nintendo Share Price Drops Following Reports of Switch 2 Delay to 2025 - News

There were reports last week from multiple sources claiming Nintendo is now aiming to release the successor the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025. The sources say third-party developers were recently informed of an internal delay from late 2025 to early the next year.

The reports of the Switch 2 being pushed back to early 2025 has led to Nintendo shares dropping 8.8 percent, according to Bloomberg. The report also claims Nintendo has told partners not to expect the Switch successor until March 2025 at the earliest.

"There seem to be a lot of new buyers of Nintendo who may be less familiar with the name and more impatient for the company to put up visible numbers," said Mio Kato of LightStream Research. "Nintendo’s numbers for the March 2025 fiscal year could start to look rather ugly if key software is delayed at the same time that the current hardware has aged so much."

Nintendo is expected to hold back its lineup of upcoming blockbusters until the launch of the Switch, according to Tokyo-based consultant Serkan Toto.

Nintendo has shipped 139.36 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2023, while 1,200.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. The Switch is the third best-selling video game console of all time.

