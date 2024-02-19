Nintendo Share Price Drops Following Reports of Switch 2 Delay to 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 946 Views
There were reports last week from multiple sources claiming Nintendo is now aiming to release the successor the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025. The sources say third-party developers were recently informed of an internal delay from late 2025 to early the next year.
The reports of the Switch 2 being pushed back to early 2025 has led to Nintendo shares dropping 8.8 percent, according to Bloomberg. The report also claims Nintendo has told partners not to expect the Switch successor until March 2025 at the earliest.
"There seem to be a lot of new buyers of Nintendo who may be less familiar with the name and more impatient for the company to put up visible numbers," said Mio Kato of LightStream Research. "Nintendo’s numbers for the March 2025 fiscal year could start to look rather ugly if key software is delayed at the same time that the current hardware has aged so much."
Nintendo is expected to hold back its lineup of upcoming blockbusters until the launch of the Switch, according to Tokyo-based consultant Serkan Toto.
Nintendo has shipped 139.36 million Switch consoles as of December 31, 2023, while 1,200.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. The Switch is the third best-selling video game console of all time.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
After the system is actually announced, Nintendo might confirm it was intended for an earlier release and delayed. Otherwise, it barely (if at all) counts as a delay.
Yep, agreed. Rumors have no power in a world of truths. Nintendo never announced anything. No delays here.
This was expected, but is not really an issue if they are able to get a good launch along with system-seller software.
If the Switch successor releases a few months later than rumors were at one point suggesting, then the Switch successor is gonna flop! That's all it takes in this modern climate of gaming. Not the first-party output, not the ad campaigns, none of that. It literally depends entirely on whether the date is March 5, 2025 or September n-teenth, 2024. (I'm a gaming analyst from Wall Street. Never purchased a single video game console in my life.)
This is one of the dumbest thing I have ever read bordering on delusional. If you really are a video game analyst for wall street I'd start looking for a different job.
The Switch launched in March 2017, and it ended up working out very well for Nintendo. Why would the Switch 2 possibly being delayed to Q1 2025 be a bad thing?
Edit: Oh. You were making fun of analysts. Nevermind.
Oh no 4.7% off it's 52 week high, how will Nintendo ever survive? I doubt Nintendo is worried.
The rally since November was due to the expectations of the Switch 2's release and higher revenue and dividends in the near future, though.