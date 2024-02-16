Rumor: Switch 2 to Release in Q1 2025 - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

A new rumor claims Nintendo is now aiming to release the successor the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025, according to Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe on a new OX do Controle video. He received information from five separate sources.

Multiple sources have also told VideoGamesChronicle Nintendo is planning to launch the Switch 2 in the first quarter of 2025. Third-party developers were recently informed of an internal delay from late 2025 to early the next year.

One sources believes the reason for the delay is so Nintendo could prepare stronger first-party for the console.

Eurogamer has also "heard similar whispers of an early 2025 launch from industry sources this week." However, they have "not been able to concretely substantiate them."

A Q1 2025 release window for the Switch 2 would be similar to the Switch, which launched on March 3, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles