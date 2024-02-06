Switch Ships 139.36 Million Units as of December 2023 - Sales

/ 316 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2023. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 139.36 million units, while 1,200.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending December 3, 2023, Nintendo shipped 6.9 million Switch units and 66.87 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 139.36 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 53.85 million units in the Americas, 36.15 million in Europe, 33.34 million in Japan, and 16.03 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 92.98 million units of the 132.46 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 23.20 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 23.18 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has increased by 500,000 to 15.50 million. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 141.12 million at the end of March 2024. This would be 12.9 million behind lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo for the nine month period ending December 31, 2023 reported net sales were up 7.7 percent to ¥1,394.8 billion ($9.40 billion) and operating profit grew 13.1 percent to ¥464.41 billion ($3.13 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 60.58 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 44.79 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 33.67 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.61 million Super Mario Odyssey – 27.65 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.17 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 24.36 million Super Mario Party – 20.34 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.28 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.20 million

Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 13.98 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 13.17 million

Nintendo Switch Sports – 12.48 million

Mario Party Superstars – 12.31 million

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 11.96 million

Splatoon 3 – 11.71 million

Pikmin 4 – 3.33 million

Super Mario RPG – 3.14 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles