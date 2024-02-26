PS5 Best-Seller, PS5 and XS Sales Up YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for January 2024 - Sales

/ 1,381 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,385,687 units sold for January 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 54.17 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 999,745 units to bring its lifetime sales to 137.72 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 452,119 units to bring their lifetime sales to 27.68 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,642 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.16 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 224,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 20,000 units. PS4 sold 1,161,413 units for the month of January 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 471,865 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 92,475 (7.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 19,642 units (4.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 107,854 units (-9.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 12,380 units (-65.1%) year-over-year. It should be noted, January 2024 is a five week period, while it was four weeks in January 2023.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 2.47 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 1.40 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 2.50 million units. It should be noted, this is comparing a holiday month (December 2023) to a non-holiday month (January 2024).

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for January 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,385,687 ( 54,173,963 ) Switch - 999,745 ( 137,721,535 ) Xbox Series X|S - 452,119 ( 27,682,605 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,642 ( 117,155,714 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for January 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 501,539 Switch - 297,903 Xbox Series X|S - 287,139 PlayStation 4 - 1,482

Europe hardware estimates for January 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 433,510 Switch - 244,150 Xbox Series X|S - 101,859 PlayStation 4 - 1,332 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for January 2024:

Switch - 432,493 PlayStation 5 - 408,692 Xbox Series X|S - 38,910 PlayStation 4 - 3,663

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for January 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 41,946 Switch - 25,199 Xbox Series X|S - 24,211 PlayStation 4 - 128

Weekly Sales:

Global January 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 307,514 Switch - 304,177

Xbox Series X|S - 99,346 PlayStation 4 - 1,563



Global January 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 255,568 Switch - 181,580

Xbox Series X|S - 83,172 PlayStation 4 - 1,328

Global January 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 299,954 Switch - 168,099

Xbox Series X|S - 82,188 PlayStation 4 - 1,300

Global January 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 271,894 Switch - 171,943

Xbox Series X|S - 92,082 PlayStation 4 - 1,268

Global February 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 250,757 Switch - 173,946

Xbox Series X|S - 95,331 PlayStation 4 - 1,183

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles