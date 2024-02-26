PS5 Best-Seller, PS5 and XS Sales Up YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for January 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,381 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,385,687 units sold for January 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 54.17 million units lifetime worldwide.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 999,745 units to bring its lifetime sales to 137.72 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 452,119 units to bring their lifetime sales to 27.68 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,642 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.16 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 224,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 20,000 units. PS4 sold 1,161,413 units for the month of January 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 471,865 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 92,475 (7.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 19,642 units (4.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 107,854 units (-9.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 12,380 units (-65.1%) year-over-year. It should be noted, January 2024 is a five week period, while it was four weeks in January 2023.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 2.47 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 1.40 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 2.50 million units. It should be noted, this is comparing a holiday month (December 2023) to a non-holiday month (January 2024).
Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for January 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 1,385,687 (54,173,963)
- Switch - 999,745 (137,721,535)
- Xbox Series X|S - 452,119 (27,682,605)
- PlayStation 4 - 6,642 (117,155,714)
- PlayStation 5 - 501,539
- Switch - 297,903
- Xbox Series X|S - 287,139
- PlayStation 4 - 1,482
- PlayStation 5 - 433,510
- Switch - 244,150
- Xbox Series X|S - 101,859
- PlayStation 4 - 1,332
- Switch - 432,493
- PlayStation 5 - 408,692
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,910
- PlayStation 4 - 3,663
- PlayStation 5 - 41,946
- Switch - 25,199
- Xbox Series X|S - 24,211
- PlayStation 4 - 128
Weekly Sales:
Global January 6, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 307,514
- Switch - 304,177
- Xbox Series X|S - 99,346
- PlayStation 4 - 1,563
Global January 13, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 255,568
- Switch - 181,580
- Xbox Series X|S - 83,172
- PlayStation 4 - 1,328
Global January 20, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 299,954
- Switch - 168,099
- Xbox Series X|S - 82,188
- PlayStation 4 - 1,300
Global January 27, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 271,894
- Switch - 171,943
- Xbox Series X|S - 92,082
- PlayStation 4 - 1,268
Global February 3, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 250,757
- Switch - 173,946
- Xbox Series X|S - 95,331
- PlayStation 4 - 1,183
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Switch still almost selling a million a month outside of the holidays is pretty impressive.
Very impressed that the Switch is only down less than 10% approaching its 8th year on the market and have already sold 140 Million plus thus far. A console maintaining sales momentum this far into its lifecycle is unprecedented
Can it continue this ~1m month momentum up in its 8th year?
Also wow 10% is impressive (though from a different article, Jan did have 5 weeks instead of the usual 4).
Still around 200k a week average, although week one for Switch is always is a bit higher than other non holiday weeks. Though I expect sales between February to October to be average around 700k (175k average). So I would say it's on track to sell at least 11 million units, if holiday sales fall of a cliff.
That looks like a very great 8th year. PS2 and PS1 had decent 8th years as well selling ~15m and 11m as well.
Definitely 11 million is great, it's on par with the Xbox360 in its prime. Although I think 15 million is a bit too much to ask for.