PS5 and Xbox Series Sales Jump - Japan Hardware Estimates for January 2024

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 283,318 units sold for January 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 32.12 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 220,039 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,872 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.55 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,190 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 8,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 10,000 units. PS4 sold 211,872 units for the month of January 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 848 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 31,125 units (-9.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 31,841 (16.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 6,585 units (153.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,507 units (-52.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up down by over 152,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 8,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 4,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for January 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 283,318 ( 32,118,765 ) PlayStation 5 - 220,039 (5,186,391) Xbox Series X|S - 10,872 ( 554,532 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,190 ( 9,669,312 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan January 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,566 PlayStation 5 - 41,143

PlayStation 4 - 732

Xbox Series X|S - 704

Japan January 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 46,618 PlayStation 5 - 36,521 Xbox Series X|S - 1,173 PlayStation 4 - 566

Japan January 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 57,919 Switch - 43,708 Xbox Series X|S - 1,897 PlayStation 4 - 622

Japan January 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 49,959 Switch - 46,448 Xbox Series X|S - 3,912 PlayStation 4 - 659

Japan February 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 41,978 PlayStation 5 - 34,497 Xbox Series X|S - 3,186 PlayStation 4 - 611

