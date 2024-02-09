PS5 Best-Seller, NS Sees Sharp Decline - Europe Hardware Estimates for January 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 433,510 units sold for January 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.90 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 244,150 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 101,859 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.45 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,332 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 39,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 54,000 units. PS4 sold 472,021 units for the month of January 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 155,468 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 39,920 (10.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 3,818 units (-3.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 93,676 units (-27.7%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 1,936 units (59.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 770,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 253,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 827,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for January 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 433,510 ( 17,900,770 ) Switch - 244,150 ( 35,451,554 ) Xbox Series X|S - 101,859 ( 7,445,644 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,332 ( 45,846,791 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe January 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 109,397 Switch - 69,570

Xbox Series X|S - 22,693 PlayStation 4 - 315





Europe January 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 81,700 Switch - 46,644

Xbox Series X|S - 20,067 PlayStation 4 - 287

Europe January 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 86,223 Switch - 42,633

Xbox Series X|S - 18,620 PlayStation 4 - 259

Europe January 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 79,952 Switch - 41,510

Xbox Series X|S - 18,834 PlayStation 4 - 243

Europe February 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 76,238 Switch - 43,793

Xbox Series X|S - 21,645 PlayStation 4 - 228

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

