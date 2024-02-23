PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sales Up YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 501,539 units sold for January 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 22.53 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 297,903 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 52.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 287,139 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 16.55 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,482 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by over 242,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 53,000 units. PS4 sold 259,155 units for the month of January 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 234,393 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 6,054 (-1.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 23,519 units (8.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 30,425 units (-9.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,192 units (-77.8%) year-over-year. It should be noted, January 2024 is a five week period, while it was four weeks in January 2023.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 1.31 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 1.06 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 1.24 million units. It should be noted, this is comparing a holiday month (December 2023) to a non-holiday month (January 2024).

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for January 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 501,539 ( 22,528,469 ) Switch - 297,903 ( 52,616,613 ) Xbox Series X|S - 287,139 ( 16,549,645 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,482 ( 41,536,276 )

USA hardware estimates for January 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 420,317

Switch - 250,673 Xbox Series X|S - 240,745

PlayStation 4 - 1,259

Weekly Sales:

January 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 109,430 Switch - 69,407 Xbox Series X|S - 67,796

PlayStation 4 - 359

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 91,659

Switch - 58,267 Xbox Series X|S - 56,873

PlayStation 4 - 302

January 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 95,639 Switch - 56,903 Xbox Series X|S - 53,885

PlayStation 4 - 336

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 80,056

Switch - 47,962 Xbox Series X|S - 45,168 PlayStation 4 - 287

January 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 97,583 Switch - 54,113 Xbox Series X|S - 51,654

PlayStation 4 - 295

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 81,831 Switch - 45,628 Xbox Series X|S - 43,267

PlayStation 4 - 251

January 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 97,621 Switch - 57,896 Xbox Series X|S - 55,698

PlayStation 4 - 255

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 81,842 Switch - 48,792 Xbox Series X|S - 46,731

PlayStation 4 - 218

February 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 101,266

Switch - 59,584

Xbox Series X|S - 58,106 PlayStation 4 - 237

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 84,929 Switch - 50,024 Xbox Series X|S - 48,706

PlayStation 4 - 201

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

