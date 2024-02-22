Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Arrives June 27, Wanderer 2: The Seas of Fortune Announced - News

Developers Oddboy and M Theory announced Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate will launch for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, Quest, and PICO on June 27. A sequel, titled Wanderer 2: The Seas of Fortune, was also announced.

Step into the unknown and embark on an epic, time travel adventure, completely re-imagined for the next generation of virtual reality.

Introducing Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, a remake of the award winning, critically acclaimed virtual reality time travel adventure game—Wanderer. Leave your passports at home, there’s no telling where you’ll go and who you’ll become as you venture back through the ages and unravel the mysteries of time.

Walk in the footsteps of those who have gone before you, explore ages and events long lost to the hands of time as you find yourself thrust headfirst into thrilling stories from history in an adventure like no other. Discover rich worlds, encounter heart-pounding action and solve mind-bending puzzles as you rewrite the past to reshape the future.

A multitude of exciting new features and gameplay await keen adventurers. Filled with breath-taking new visuals, you can now swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline and swing your way through time, in true adventure fashion. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is an unforgettable experience. Are you ready to take the (time) jump?

An Innovative and Exciting New Set of Features and Improvements

World-class full body avatars allow you to embody characters through time—seeing yourself as these characters for the very first time. A dynamically responsive avatar, as well as eye-tracking, create an experience designed to give players more presence than ever before. By harnessing cutting edge haptic technology, you can now indulge in an unparalleled level of immersion with proximity and context-sensitive haptics, finely tuned to enhance your experience to the fullest extent possible.

Discover and explore eras and places you could only dream of through diverse and rich worlds. Discover a diverse and eclectic cast of characters on your intrepid quest. Experiment alongside frenzied inventors, rock out to an endless crowd of hippies, defend ancient civilizations from invasion, decode covert messages in the midst of war and uncover the secrets of the space race.

Our brand new physics-driven platforming takes action adventure to a whole new level, giving players the ability to explore and interact with our worlds in new and creative ways.

Swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline and swing your way through a variety of rich environments and landscapes with next generation physics interactions creating more life-like and believable worlds.

Even Samuel (your trusty watch companion) has been given a makeover. With a new user interface, storage system, time-travelling upgrade and an ingenious new feature—the Echo Diviner—allowing you to locate lost items, Samuel is now more valuable than ever.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate also introduces three exciting new levels, giving plenty of opportunity for exploration of expansive and rich environments. Alongside this a whole new combat system has been designed around a new set of weapons, ammo and enemies allowing players to be more creative with how they solve the various combat situations they encounter through time.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate has also had a stunning art makeover. Completely overhauled visuals create worlds that are richer and more beautiful, elevating the visuals to new heights!

