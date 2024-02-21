Game Freak's Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Out Now for Switch - News

Developer Game Freak announced Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! is now available for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $15.

Guide your steed to the finish line by playing solitaire!

Saddle up for this unique solitaire and horse-racing hybrid from Game Freak, creators of the Pokemon franchise! Pocket Card Jockey originally released to great acclaim on the Nintendo 3DS, and while the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been reborn in glorious 3D!

Solitaire as Simple as Can Be

Focus your mind and clear cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse’s mood will be—which helps them charge energy during races!

Mind Your Positioning While Racing

Your position on the track determines the difficulty of your solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if you run over them while racing. These cards provide a variety of benefits, including leveling up your horse, learning new skills, or improving your performance in a race. Be careful though, because running too much on the outside of the track will cause your horse to lose precious stamina!

Go For Broke in the Homestretch

If your steed has charged tons of energy and has plenty of stamina left in the tank, they’ll sprint their heart out once you enter the homestretch. Make sure not to run into other horses as you aim for first place!

Entrust Difficult Races to Future Generations

Take the beloved steeds you’ve grown on the racetrack and pair them up on the farm. The foal they produce will inherit their abilities and become your new partner on the racecourse! Breed generation after generation of racehorses in your quest to conquer all the biggest, most prestigious races in the world!

