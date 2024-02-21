Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Aspyr has announced Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on March 14.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fight in iconic battles from across the Star Wars galaxy.

Play the classic Star Wars Battlefront games on modern consoles, online and offline in this complete classic collection.

This Classic Collection includes:

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba’s Palace.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena.

Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto.

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode and Galactic Conquest

Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episode I to VI.

Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episode I to VI. Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers.

Massive Locations with up to 64-player Online Support

Fight on the ground: Wookiee Warriors, Jet Troopers, Droidekas and more in massive multiplayer action.

multiplayer action. Drive iconic vehicles: Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles.

Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights.

Expanded Hero Assault

Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever.

Fight with Heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!

Battle with Villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles