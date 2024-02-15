Sony Shares Fall Most in Two Years After Lowering PS5 Sales Forecast - News

Sony shares had the biggest drop since February 2022 after it lowered its PS5 forecast for the current fiscal year and said PS5 sales have peaked, according to Bloomberg.

Shares for Sony dropped 8.4 percent on Thursday and closed down 6.5 percent, according to the report.

Sony had previously stated plans to ship 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, however, in its latest earnings report lowered it by four million to 21 million units.

The company is expecting PlayStation 5 hardware sales to decline year-over-year and has no major first-party releases from existing IP for the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

“Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games," said Sony President Hiroki Totoki. "But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarök and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2."

Sony has shipped 54.8 million PS5 consoles as of December 31, 2023. This is 2.5 million units behind the 57.3 million PS4s shipped during the same amount of time.

