PlayStation Will Not Release 'Any New Major Existing Franchise Titles' Before April 2025 - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

Sony President Hiroki Totoki revealed Sony Interactive Entertainment does not plan to release any new major titles based on existing IP in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

This does not mean PlayStation won't release any first-party games before April 2025 as they could release major titles based on new IP, as well as smaller titles like the remaster of Until Dawn.

“Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games," said Totoki (via Gematsu). "But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarök and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Although the burden of acquisition related costs will ease next fiscal year, we expect profit from first-party software to decrease slightly from this fiscal year due to the impact of the decrease in sales. Due to this, operating income for the next fiscal year is currently expected to increase slightly from this fiscal year. However, while this our baseline, we are reviewing measures for further improvement in profitability in advance of the annual forecast results announcement this May."

Totoki has also stated he wants to grow PlayStation profit margins and one way to do it is by releasing more multiplatform games.

"In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the first-party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular," said Totoki. "It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, first-party can be grown with multiplatform and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on. I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles