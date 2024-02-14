PlayStation Will Not Release 'Any New Major Existing Franchise Titles' Before April 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 minutes ago / 322 Views
Sony President Hiroki Totoki revealed Sony Interactive Entertainment does not plan to release any new major titles based on existing IP in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.
This does not mean PlayStation won't release any first-party games before April 2025 as they could release major titles based on new IP, as well as smaller titles like the remaster of Until Dawn.
“Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games," said Totoki (via Gematsu). "But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarök and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Although the burden of acquisition related costs will ease next fiscal year, we expect profit from first-party software to decrease slightly from this fiscal year due to the impact of the decrease in sales. Due to this, operating income for the next fiscal year is currently expected to increase slightly from this fiscal year. However, while this our baseline, we are reviewing measures for further improvement in profitability in advance of the annual forecast results announcement this May."
Totoki has also stated he wants to grow PlayStation profit margins and one way to do it is by releasing more multiplatform games.
"In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the first-party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular," said Totoki. "It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, first-party can be grown with multiplatform and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on. I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."
Sony is heavily reliant on third-party exclusives and second-party published exclusives in 2024. Currently, Sony has MLB: The Show, The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, and Concord. There may be 1 or 2 unexpected games as the quote seems to mean new IPs. With Concord definitely being a part of that.
Unfortunately when your games cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make, this is the price to pay. You have to wait years. People shouldn't be surprised that we haven't heard of what ND, Sucker Punch, or many others are working on because it's just too soon.
At least in my case, I barely started my Platinum run for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut and still have God of War: Ragnarök lined up and I do have interest in Rise of the Ronin. So Sony needing additional time for their next major releases is a bit of a sigh of relief to give me more time to beat my current games lol.
This is tragic, it's been 5 years since bend studio's last release. Maybe the only game they intend to launch this year is fairgames and concord
"Any New Major Existing Franchise Titles" is such a long way of saying "sequel".
It also seems to easily lead to confusion and misleading information.
Only sequels in major franchises. I believe it wouldn’t include something like an Astro Bot game. The wording seems to quite specifically imply a sequel is coming but not a major franchise, or they’d just say no games in existing franchises.
True it could have been cagey wording. But it reads so messy it needs descriptions etc.
Huh, Well new IP is a good thing. Third parties are a good thing. gotta get that balance, you know?
Sony still has a number of games releasing this year, just not from their "core" first-party franchises. Concord, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Stellar Blade are all 2024 titles. And Bend Studio could release their next game this year, as we already know its not a Days Gone sequel (and therefore an original IP). Bluepoint could have something out as well. I feel like Sucker Punch will reveal Ghost of Tsushima 2 this year, but probably launch it in summer 2025.