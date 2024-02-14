PS5 Ships 54.8 Million Units as of December 2023 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 54.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2023.

With 54.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December that means 8.2 million units were shipped from October to December. This is up 1.1 million from the same quarter in 2022.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 9.7 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 57.3 million units shipped as of December 31, 2016. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.5 million units.

There were a total of 89.7 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 3.2 million from 86.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 66 percent of software sales.

There were 16.2 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 4.6 million from 20.8 million a year ago.

There were 123 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 11 million from 112 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, reported revenue increased 197.9 billion yen ($1.31 billion) year-over-year to 1,444.4 billion yen ($9.59 billion), while operating income decreased 30.1 billion yen ($0.20 billion) to 86.1 billion yen ($0.57 billion).

Sony in its earnings call stated PlayStation 5 sales did not meet expectations over the holidays and have lowered their forecast for the PS5 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 by four million from 25 million units to 21 million units. With 16.4 million shipped through the first three quarters that would mean Sony expects to ship 4.6 million units in the January to March quarter.

"Sales are expected to be lower than the November forecast, mainly due to an expected decrease in sales of hardware resulting from lower unit sales, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange rates and an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA are expected to remain unchanged from the November forecast mainly due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales of non-first-party titles, substantially offset by an expected increase in losses from hardware mainly due to promotions."

