Tekken 8 and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Debut on the French Charts - Sales

Tekken 8 (PS5) has debuted in first place French charts for week 4, 2024, according to SELL. The Launch Edition for the PS5 debuted in second place.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place, while The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) fell from first to fourth place in its second week.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Tekken 8 Tekken 8 - Launch Edition The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Xbox Series X|S

Tekken 8 - Launch Edition Tekken 8 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC Tekken 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

