Rumor: Microsoft Considering Bringing Gears of War to PlayStation - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft is reportedly considering releasing the Gears of War franchise on PlayStation consoles, according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb.

"The other one that I’ve heard that’s definitely under consideration—it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen, but it’s in talks—is Gears of War," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.

"Gears of War is being considered for this," he reiterated.

This follows rumors that Microsoft is considering Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and other Xbox exclusives to rival consoles.

Sources have claimed Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Sources have also claimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.

