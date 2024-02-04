Rumor: Starfield, Indiana Jones, and Other Xbox Exclusives Coming to PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 601 Views
Microsoft is reportedly looking to release Starfield and other Xbox exclusives to the PlayStation 5, according to sources who spoke with XboxEra. This follows rumors that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves could be coming to rival consoles.
The sources claim Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Microsoft is said to have invested more into PS5 development kits in order to support the effort in porting more first-party Xbox games to the console.
The Verge is also reporting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.
There said to still be a debate internally at Microsoft over which games should be released on rival consoles and which games should remain Xbox console exclusive.
This should be treated as a rumor until Microsoft makes an official comment.
I mean, from a business standpoint it might even be better for Microsoft to go full 3rd party publisher, but it remains to be seen if it will be better for gamers when Sony ends up having a monopoly of the console market.
Seems a good way to make money. It's going to be $70 as opposed to on game pass.
Plus after the updates and new content is can possibly escape the stink of the steam reviews.
Interestingly, if this is true, I believe that Microsoft will redouble its political lobbying towards the end of "walled gardens". They will want gamepass and windows store on all screens, Playstation, Nintendo, Apple, Android...
Microsoft is not killing Xbox, they are planning a transformation, it remains to be seen if it will work.
Sadly It will likely suck for console owners...
I'm not sure it's even viable though. What have we learnt from PC? EA, MS, Ubisoft. They all tried to leave steam and sell their titles on their own store exclusively and they all came crawling back to steam. Even if legally PS has to start allowing other stores on their console the battle to make your own store successful will be nigh impossible.
My hope is that Microsoft opens up Xbox hardware for other storefronts; Steam, potentially Playstation if Sony wants. Why would they do this? To increase hardware sales, giving them a vector for Game Pass on a larger installed base. Of course, they would no longer be able to subsidize hardware. But since they seem to be at a make it or break it point anyway I hope they consider this.
Huge if true, yet not suprised. Something i have been predicting for years.
Looking forward to seeing all those media outlets and fans who pretended to hate Starfield to how much they actually love it now if it comes to other platforms. Get the popcorn ready.