Rumor: Starfield, Indiana Jones, and Other Xbox Exclusives Coming to PS5 - News

/ 601 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Microsoft is reportedly looking to release Starfield and other Xbox exclusives to the PlayStation 5, according to sources who spoke with XboxEra. This follows rumors that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves could be coming to rival consoles.

The sources claim Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Microsoft is said to have invested more into PS5 development kits in order to support the effort in porting more first-party Xbox games to the console.

The Verge is also reporting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.

There said to still be a debate internally at Microsoft over which games should be released on rival consoles and which games should remain Xbox console exclusive.

This should be treated as a rumor until Microsoft makes an official comment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles