Footgun: Underground Kicks Its Way Into Steam With New Demo

To celebrate its inclusion in Steam Next Fest, developer Turtle Knight Games and publisher CobraTekky Games plan to release an updated version of the demo for their upcoming action title Footgun: Underground. Merging soccer and billiards mechanics with Rogue-like progression, the game promises innovative action gameplay, unique biomes, 14 post-apocalyptic enemy types, unique boss monsters, and plenty of character and ability upgrades.

Footgun: Underground is the debut title of Turtle Knight Games, a studio founded in 2021 and focused on innovative and fun game ideas. It will launch on Steam in April for 14.99 EUR / USD / GBP.

Anyone eager to see what the game is all about can try the demo on Steam. The revised version will be available February 4.

