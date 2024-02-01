Shanghai Summer Releases February 8 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer FUTU Studio announced Shanghai Summer will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 8.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Introduction

Shanghai Summer is an adventure game set in the millennium. Our protagonist, Baichuan, goes through a series of anomalies over the length of twelve days. In his pursuit of the truth, he found that his hopes and regrets from the past finally seem to converge. Will he be able to fix it for good?

Story

Shanghai, 2003

Suddenly, Baichuan senses something is not right with his life—sometimes, he feels he can see his memories, so real yet so unfamiliar. This all seems to begin with an unexpected invitation from Baichuan’s ex-girlfriend, Qiuyu, who has been away for many years.

Twelve summer days, just like twelve lucid dreams.

The time seems to be working anomalously on you.

Characters

Fengyi – A dream-chasing, freelancer artist.

– A dream-chasing, freelancer artist. Xiaobo – Troubled and misguided high school student.

– Troubled and misguided high school student. Jingxian – A university student who is burdened by her family’s issue.

Even though their lives are a total mess, they still manage to carry on, embrace and accept their regrets, and live to the fullest.

Gameplay

Through the Topics and Clues gathered from everyday life, dive deep into the hearts and minds of your dearest friends.

To be comforted by them; To be inspired by them; To turn all the little things that happened in your life into your own strength, and eventually, at the finale of the twelfth night.

To fix the shattered dream.

Stages

Classrooms, the bookstore What-If, the neighborhood cafe.

Much of every boy and girl’s life revolves around such a mundane city scene. And it is precisely within the mundanity that some new possibilities exist. The key to turning one’s fate around may very much be held in the hand of someone passing by among the crowds on the streets.

