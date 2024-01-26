Kemono Heroes Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Q3 2024 - News

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Mad Gear Games announced Kemono Heroes will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q3 2024.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in February 2020.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Kemono Heroes combines elements of run and gun, fast arcade action with dashes and slashes, with cool and fluffy characters. It can be experienced alone, choosing between three difficulties to enjoy a real challenge. Up to four friends can also join forces in cooperative mode, fighting and helping each other to overcome any obstacles in their way.

After A Hole New World, an 8-bit like game, we thought we should make a 16-bit-like game now. An arcade cooperative one, for four players, with ninjas on it! Thus Kemono Heroes was born!

Features:

Run-and-slash-and-gun.

Local cooperative play for up to four players.

Amazing 16 bit graphics.

Four main characters, each of them with special skills.

Four worlds with three stages each.

Unlockable weapons and powers.

Lots of fun and action!

