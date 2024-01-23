By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Hogwarts Legacy Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts for 2023

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 346 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while EA Sports FC 24 was number one on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Hogwarts Legacy on European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Hogwarts Legacy was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. MLB The Show 23 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Pavlov topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while Kayak VR: Mirage came in second in Europe. Kayak VR: Mirage was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Job Simulator topped the charts in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23
Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV Diablo IV
EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Mortal Kombat 1 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
MLB The Show 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
FINAL FANTASY XVI Cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil 4 F1 23
Dead Island 2 Resident Evil 4
WWE 2K23 FINAL FANTASY XVI
Assassin’s Creed Mirage NBA 2K24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K23
Dead Space Dead Island 2
Street Fighter 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft
MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 FIFA 23
EA SPORTS FC 24 The Forest
Diablo IV The Last of Us Part II
Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out
WWE 2K23 Gang Beasts
Resident Evil 4 UFC 4
Minecraft NBA 2K23
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Persona 4 Golden The Last of Us Remastered
Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
NHL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator The Crew 2
Wobbly Life STAR WARS Battlefront II
Batman: Arkham Knight TEKKEN 7

         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Pavlov Pavlov
Beat Saber Kayak VR: Mirage
Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain
Swordsman VR Moss: Book II
Pistol Whip Swordsman VR

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught
Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Arizona Sunshine Swordsman VR
Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys Rocket League
Apex Legends Fall Guys
Rocket League eFootball 2024
Overwatch 2 The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Apex Legends
Destiny 2 Trackmania
eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Qwark (1 hour ago)

Always impressive to see how much more popular GTA is outside of the US compared to inside of the US. Good for FFXVI that it's still on the list and even did beat RE4 remake in the US.

hellobion2 (1 hour ago)

My mother would be proud

