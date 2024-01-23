Hogwarts Legacy Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts for 2023 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while EA Sports FC 24 was number one on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Hogwarts Legacy on European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Hogwarts Legacy was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. MLB The Show 23 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Pavlov topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while Kayak VR: Mirage came in second in Europe. Kayak VR: Mirage was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Job Simulator topped the charts in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23 Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Diablo IV EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Assassin’s Creed Mirage MLB The Show 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FINAL FANTASY XVI Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4 F1 23 Dead Island 2 Resident Evil 4 WWE 2K23 FINAL FANTASY XVI Assassin’s Creed Mirage NBA 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K23 Dead Space Dead Island 2 Street Fighter 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 FIFA 23 EA SPORTS FC 24 The Forest Diablo IV The Last of Us Part II Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out WWE 2K23 Gang Beasts Resident Evil 4 UFC 4 Minecraft NBA 2K23 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Persona 4 Golden The Last of Us Remastered Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NHL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild Totally Accurate Battle Simulator The Crew 2 Wobbly Life STAR WARS Battlefront II Batman: Arkham Knight TEKKEN 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Pavlov Pavlov Beat Saber Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Swordsman VR Moss: Book II Pistol Whip Swordsman VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Arizona Sunshine Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends Fall Guys Rocket League eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Apex Legends Destiny 2 Trackmania eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2

