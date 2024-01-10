Dragon's Dogma 2 Video Features Trickster Vocation - News

IGN has released a new five and a half minute long video for Dragon's Dogma 2 that features the Trickster vocation.

"A vocation exclusive to the Arisen, the Trickster can conjure illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer," reads the official Dragon's Dogma 2 website.

"Tricksters can use illusions to deceive enemies into fighting against their own. They also have the ability to temporarily increase the power of Pawns beyond their limits."

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22, 2024. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $79.99 and include the base game and the "A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack" DLC.

