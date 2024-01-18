Best Lead Performance of 2023 - Article

As the average game script balloons in dialogue there's greater demand for marquee acting talent. And as illustrated by both good & poor examples from 2023, sympathizing with a protagonist's struggle greatly relies on both the writing and delivery. This is emphasized in two unique ways by this year's shortlist: the addition of a voice fundamentally altering Dead Space remake's story beats & the dual protagonist structure in Alan Wake II. A fumble in either of those respects would've resulted in lesser works; fortunately, they're among some of the year's most celebrated titles.

The Shortlist:

Gunner Wright as Isaac Clarke (Dead Space)

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

Nick Apostolides as Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4)

Matthew Porretta & Ilkka Villi as Alan Wake (Alan Wake II)

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson (Alan Wake II)

The Runner-Up:

Matthew Porretta & Ilkka Villi as Alan Wake (Alan Wake II)

One of gaming's most popular dual-actor combos, Ilkka Villi as the face & Matthew Porretta as the voice of Alan Wake, results in one of 2023's best performances. While teased in fun Easter eggs and cross-promoted into other properties, like Control: AWE, to see these two inhabit Wake in a full-blown sequel is a dream come true, made all the sweeter when Villi plays Wake's quasi-doppelganger, Thomas Zane. The thing that makes their respective roles even more daunting this time around is the sequel's heavier emphasis on in-game & live-action cinematics, oftentimes melding the two together. To successfully capture the ever-increasing insanity of this loony script across multiple formats, even showcasing some singing chops when the time calls for it, is the mark of both great direction and great talent.

The Winner:

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

Ben Starr's performance, on the other hand, makes the most of the traditional voice acting format. English dubs in JRPGs don't have a spotless reputation, but Square Enix's ear was more attuned for Final Fantasy XVI's cast. For Clive in particular, a large part of why his heavier scenes carry such emotional heft is actually due to a real-life tragedy. Opening up on a podcast, Starr discussed how his father's passing during production turned his role into a creative outlet for wrestling with his own grief. He even went so far as to say Clive saved his life. Tie that heartfelt testimony with Starr's natural talent and it's easy to see why he earns the top spot.

