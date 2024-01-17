Best Supporting Performance of 2023 - Article

Whether they're trying to help or hinder the protagonist, supporting characters play a key role in the story. When and how they're written & performed can play vital in not just appreciating them, but also the lead. This year contained some prime examples of just that. With no single title flooding this year's list - like 2022's God of War Ragnarök - the nominees were spread across different genres, emphasizing disparate approaches in delivery and purpose. Without further ado, let's see which ones came out on top.

The Shortlist:

Susannah Fielding as Jill Warrick (Final Fantasy XVI)

Shawn Ashmore as Tim Breaker (Alan Wake II)

Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur's Gate 3)

Patricia Summersett as Princess Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)

Erica Lindbeck as Peppermint (Hi-Fi RUSH)

The Runner-Up:

Susannah Fielding as Jill Warrick (Final Fantasy XVI)

Wherever one falls on the writing of Jill, be it earnestly loyal or perhaps too one-note for this supportive character, Susannah Fielding inhabits the role with incredible grace. It's kind of a given at this point for a trained English actress to properly play a royal, and this one is no exception.

The Winner:

Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur's Gate 3)

Well, well, well... if it isn't the gaming world's favorite boy toy winning gold. It's become a running gag at this point: the higher the volume of sexy fan art for a side character, the greater the likelihood of them winning this award. That humorous observation shouldn't take away from Neil Newbon's craftsmanship though. Around the PC release of Baldur's Gate III, I couldn't help but actively seek out any short clip with this debonair High Elf. The sheer amount of scenery-chewing Newbon indulges in was constantly a pleasure to watch - even from a distance.

