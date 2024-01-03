Analyst Predicts 'Switch 2' to Launch This Year for $400 - News

Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto speaking with GamesIndustry has released his predictions for 2024, which includes Nintendo releasing the successor to the Nintendo Switch for $400 with a chance the price of games will increase to $70.

"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," said Toto. "I believe the next hardware will drop [in 2024] for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."

He says the Switch 2 is likely going to be more of an iteration of the Switch rather than a revolution. He says that while Nintendo might add "bells and whistles" to the next-generation console, it will keep the portable functionality.

"The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."

Newzoo's Tom Wijman in the same post on GamesIndustry is also predicting Nintendo to launch the successor to the Switch in 2024.

"Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2024 with a highly anticipated 3D Mario game," said Wijman. "Having embraced a digital storefront, Nintendo will allow users to transfer between Nintendo accounts to Switch 2; no more building your games library from scratch."

The Nintendo Switch has sold 132.91 million units worldwide as of November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch sold an estimated 1.67 million units in November 2023, which is down 41 percent year-on-year.

