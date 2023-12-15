PS5 Sells 3.55M, NS and XS Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,545,869 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 48.93 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1,667,465 units to bring its lifetime sales to 132.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,031,210 units to bring their lifetime sales to 25.37 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,299 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.17 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 244,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 730,000 units. PS4 sold 3,302,010 units for the month of October 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,760,878 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,130,586 (46.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 189,182 units (-15.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 1,164,741 units (-41.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 14,398 units (-45.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 2.31 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 619,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 799,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 17.92 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 12.55 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.64 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 3,545,869 ( 48,932,444 ) Switch - 1,667,465 ( 132,912,906 ) Xbox Series X|S - 1,031,210 ( 25,373,618 ) PlayStation 4 - 17,299 ( 117,169,298 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for November 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,220,787 Xbox Series X|S - 686,787 Switch - 681,481 PlayStation 4 - 5,852

Europe hardware estimates for November 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,710,324 Switch - 521,626 Xbox Series X|S - 245,131 PlayStation 4 - 3,398 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for November 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 520,037 Switch - 407,316 Xbox Series X|S - 41,432 PlayStation 4 - 7,570

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for November 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 94,721 Xbox Series X|S - 57,860

Switch - 57,042 PlayStation 4 - 479

Weekly Sales:

Global November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 468,334 Switch - 287,156 Xbox Series X|S - 125,859 PlayStation 4 - 3,867

Global November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 827,689 Switch - 283,817 Xbox Series X|S - 182,934 PlayStation 4 - 4,138

Global November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 777,254 Switch - 301,536 Xbox Series X|S - 175,691 PlayStation 4 - 3,231

Global November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 1,472,592 Switch - 794,956 Xbox Series X|S - 546,726 PlayStation 4 - 6,063

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

