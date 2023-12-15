PS5 Sells 3.55M, NS and XS Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,964 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,545,869 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 48.93 million units lifetime worldwide.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1,667,465 units to bring its lifetime sales to 132.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,031,210 units to bring their lifetime sales to 25.37 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,299 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.17 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 244,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 730,000 units. PS4 sold 3,302,010 units for the month of October 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,760,878 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,130,586 (46.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 189,182 units (-15.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 1,164,741 units (-41.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 14,398 units (-45.4%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 2.31 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 619,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 799,000 units. It should be noted there are four weeks in October, while there were five weeks in September. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 17.92 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 12.55 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.64 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 3,545,869 (48,932,444)
- Switch - 1,667,465 (132,912,906)
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,031,210 (25,373,618)
- PlayStation 4 - 17,299 (117,169,298)
- PlayStation 5 - 1,220,787
- Xbox Series X|S - 686,787
- Switch - 681,481
- PlayStation 4 - 5,852
- PlayStation 5 - 1,710,324
- Switch - 521,626
- Xbox Series X|S - 245,131
- PlayStation 4 - 3,398
- PlayStation 5 - 520,037
- Switch - 407,316
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,432
- PlayStation 4 - 7,570
- PlayStation 5 - 94,721
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,860
- Switch - 57,042
- PlayStation 4 - 479
Weekly Sales:
Global November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 468,334
- Switch - 287,156
- Xbox Series X|S - 125,859
- PlayStation 4 - 3,867
Global November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 827,689
- Switch - 283,817
- Xbox Series X|S - 182,934
- PlayStation 4 - 4,138
Global November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 777,254
- Switch - 301,536
- Xbox Series X|S - 175,691
- PlayStation 4 - 3,231
Global November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 1,472,592
- Switch - 794,956
- Xbox Series X|S - 546,726
- PlayStation 4 - 6,063
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A shockingly bad result for Xbox. To sell just 1.03m when the Xbox One sold 1.76m in Nov 2016 is just crazy.
Lets see if the aggressive pricing in December helps Xbox or not. MS has officially dropped the price of the Series X to $399 until December 24 and some retailers have had it as low as $350.
I feel like for MS to stop the dropping in sales YoY they need to permanently drop the price of the Series X to $399, the 512GB Series S to $250 and the 1TB Series S to $300.
PS5 will possibly go 2:1 Lifetime over Xbox Series X/S next month
Amazing month for the PS5. Switch is reaching saturation with how much it has sold. And Xbox Series X|S well not a great month being down year-on-year for 2 straight Novembers.
Xbox Series X|S has outsold the original Xbox this month. That article will be up later today or tomorrow.
PS5 will be topping the SNES in December.
Part of it is saturation, sure, but a huge part of it is that no one does proper price drops anymore. Think if Switch, the regular Switch, was $199, and the Switch Lite was like $129? That used to a normal thing back in the PS1/PS2/PS3 days. PS3 went from $599 to $199 over the course of its lifetime, for example. PS4 and Xbox One got essentially one price reduction only their whole lifetime, from $399 to $299, and even that was really just to make room for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.
Yeah a price drop would help sales, but console makers are more concerned about profits right now rather than trying to sell more consoles and eat into profits.
except they get more long term profits locking people into their ecosystems and subbing to them especially if they're still making a profit on the hardware even at $50 less
I agree they do get more benefits and profit from games, and subscriptions. Didn't the Xbox Series, and the PS5 sell at a loss originally?
Switch has never been sold at a loss because the demand was always there.
PS5 was sold at a loss of profit in their first 1 or 2 years of selling.
Xbox Series is always selling at a loss of profit.
Right now:
PS5 increased their prices due to an increase in demand and not enough supply.
Xbox decreased their prices due to a decrease in demand and too much supply.
Nintendo is decreasing prices slightly (for the holiday most likely) due to a decrease in demand and too much supply.
Still wondering if PS5 can reach it's 25M goal
PS5 - 55M lifetime by year's end.
Yup. Séries S/X is dying, early next gen rumors likely true.
This will be more linked to ai tech, over the sales, as all games sales ( as per ms own reports, with hardware the only thing down) are up, thanks to pc and so on
Dont see the point of an early next gen, they gonna get sandwich between people not wanting to leave their library behind on PS5 and NS, the NS2, the PS5 pro and a most likely a crazy 1st party software line up for the last few years of PS5. Not a good time to launch early.